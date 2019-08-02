Badminton Tournament 2019: Jeet Bidvai, Ahan Raheja score narrow wins

Mumbai: Jeet Bidvai and Ahan Raheja, both of (Mumbai Suburban District Badminton Association) MSDBA scraped through by narrowly winning their respective first round matches in the boys’ under-13 singles event of the Bombay Gymkhana-IndusInd Bank Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament 2019, organised by Bombay Gymkhana under the aegis of the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA).
In exciting encounters, Jeet faced a strong challenge from Yash Damania of GMBA before snatching a tight 30-29 victory in the 30-point one game match, at the Bombay Gymkhana badminton courts on Thursday.
Ahan also encountered a stiff fight from Ritvik Sheth (MSDBA), but managed to hold his focus to clinch a tight 30-29 win.
Meanwhile, Vivaan Fernandes (MSDBA) had a relaxed time as he dropped just one point as he charged to a 30-1 win against Romil Baldia (GMBA) in another opening round fixture. In girls’ under-15 action Sanjivani Suryavanshi (GMBA) produced a solid fighting display against Alisha D’Souza (MSDBA). After trailing 14-15 at the changeover Sanjivani came into her own and played more aggressively and kept winning points to script a deserving 30-18 victory.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)