Badminton Tournament 2019: Jeet Bidvai, Ahan Raheja score narrow wins

Mumbai: Jeet Bidvai and Ahan Raheja, both of (Mumbai Suburban District Badminton Association) MSDBA scraped through by narrowly winning their respective first round matches in the boys’ under-13 singles event of the Bombay Gymkhana-IndusInd Bank Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament 2019, organised by Bombay Gymkhana under the aegis of the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA).

In exciting encounters, Jeet faced a strong challenge from Yash Damania of GMBA before snatching a tight 30-29 victory in the 30-point one game match, at the Bombay Gymkhana badminton courts on Thursday.

Ahan also encountered a stiff fight from Ritvik Sheth (MSDBA), but managed to hold his focus to clinch a tight 30-29 win.

Meanwhile, Vivaan Fernandes (MSDBA) had a relaxed time as he dropped just one point as he charged to a 30-1 win against Romil Baldia (GMBA) in another opening round fixture. In girls’ under-15 action Sanjivani Suryavanshi (GMBA) produced a solid fighting display against Alisha D’Souza (MSDBA). After trailing 14-15 at the changeover Sanjivani came into her own and played more aggressively and kept winning points to script a deserving 30-18 victory.