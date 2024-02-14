Badminton Asia Team Championship 2024: PV Sindhu Makes Comeback In India Women's 3-2 Win Over China

PV Sindhu | Credits: Twitter

India stun formidable China 3-2 in the women's competition of Badminton Asia Team Championships with star shuttler P V Sindhu making a winning return after a four-month injury lay-off here on Wednesday.

With just two teams in Group W, India were already assured of a knock-out round berth even before their opening match but they did it in style with a shock win over the top seeds Chinese team.

P V Sindhu, who missed action since October last year when she suffered a knee injury at the French Open, led the way as she beat higher-ranked Han Yue 21-17 21-15 in 40 minutes to give India 1-0 lead in the tie.

The 28-year-old double Olympic medallist Indian is currently ranked 11th while Yue is world number eight.

The pair of Tanisha Castro and Ashwini Ponappa then lost to Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 19-21 16-21, followed by Ashmita Chaliha's 13-21 15-21 defeat to world number nine Wang Zhi Yi as India trailed 1-2 after three matches.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fought back

India were on level terms when Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand beat the Chinese duo of Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min 10-21 21-18 21-17 in one hour and nine minutes in the women's doubles.

In the deciding match, Anmol Kharb punched way above her weight as the 472nd-ranked Indian emerged 22-20 14-21 21-18 winner over world number 149 Wu Luo Yu in a gruelling one hour and 17 minute contest to give India a memorable win.

The Indian men's team, which lifted the Thomas Cup in 2022 and secured a first-ever silver medal at last year's Asian Games, will be up against Hong Kong in a Group A league match on Wednesday