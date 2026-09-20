'Backup Opener Needs Enough Chances Before World Cup': Irfan Pathan On Jaiswal | File Pic

India take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting September 27, as a blockbuster home season kicks off in Thiruvananthapuram for the Men in Blue. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Follow the Blues’, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan shared his thoughts on Yashasvi Jaiswal getting enough opportunities as the backup opener with one eye on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, as well as Naman Dhir’s maiden ODI call-up.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Follow the Blues’, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan reckoned that the ODI series against the West Indies will offer India a chance to test their bench strength ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027:

“This is not the main team against the West Indies for the ODIs, and I feel that’s the right way to go. Bumrah is not there, Shreyas, Axar, and Washington Sundar are all playing at the Asian Games. You are going to get only a few matches before the World Cup next year, and in those games, you want to test your bench strength as well. That opportunity has arrived now. With the Asian Games and the West Indies series happening simultaneously, it’s a blessing in disguise, where a lot of young boys will definitely get a chance.”_

On Yashasvi Jaiswal getting enough opportunities as a backup opener:

“One player I will have my eyes on, in terms of the number of opportunities he gets in this one-day series against the West Indies, is Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is the backup opener in the squad, and by the time you reach South Africa for the World Cup, your backup opener should have had enough opportunities. So, whenever there is an opportunity, I would want to see him playing regularly. Obviously, you will have to think about how you create those opportunities, whether you shuffle the batting order or rotate the players, but I hope he gets his chances against the West Indies.”_

On Naman Dhir's inclusion:

“I really admire Naman Dhir, I think he is a great talent. More than his performances in domestic cricket, he has been selected for his ability to bowl. A batter who can bat lower down the order, can bat in the top order as well, and can bowl handy off-spin, I think a player of that type has been missing a little bit in the ODI setup. Washington Sundar is not available because of the Asian Games, and Riyan Parag has had injury concerns, so if Naman gets his opportunity, I will be excited to see him. He has the skill, but more than his batting, his bowling will be tested.”_

Watch the three-match ODI Series of the West Indies tour of India, from September 27 to October 3, 2 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network