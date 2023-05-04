SRH vs KKR: Backstreet Boys fever grips IPL 2023 as Jio Cinema's cricket panel dresses up like the iconic boy band

The Backstreet Boys fever has gripped India ahead of the concert in Mumbai on Thursday.

The craze of the popular group has even caught on the Indian Premier League as the panelists on Jio Cinema's show dressed up like them for the pre-match analysis between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Brett Lee, Scott Styris, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa and Graeme Swann donned the all-white clothes that the Backstreet Boys wore in the popular song 'Backstreets Back'.

The host of the show even kept referring to the lyrics of the songs for the cricket analysis.

The popular boy band of the 90s returned to India after 13 years for their DNA World Tour.

'The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour' will be a two-city tour, which will be held at Mumbai’s Jio World Gardens and in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on May 4 and 5, respectively.

The Backstreet Boys, formed in 1993 with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson alongwith Nick Carter and Brian Littrell, had last toured India in 2010.

KKR win toss and opt to bat

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 47 of IPL 2023.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.