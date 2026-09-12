'Back To The 80s!': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Team India Players React To Vintage Photos Ahead Of IND vs AFG Series | Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Team India Players React To Vintage Photos | BCCI/X

The 1980s trend has taken social media by storm, and Indian cricketers have now joined the viral wave ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, along with several Team India players, was seen embracing the nostalgic trend as they got a glimpse of their photographs recreated in the popular 1980s style.

The trend has gained renewed popularity across social media platforms, with users revisiting the decade through vintage photographs, retro fashion, music and iconic pop culture moments. The trend has particularly caught the attention of younger audiences, who have largely experienced the 1980s through archived photographs, films and stories from the era.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Team India Players React To Vintage Photos

Sooryavanshi, one of the most talked-about young cricketers in Indian cricket, was among those who took part in the trend. The youngster appeared amused while looking at his photograph transformed with a distinct vintage aesthetic, offering fans a glimpse of his reaction to the throwback-style image.

Several Team India players also joined the trend, with their photographs receiving the retro treatment. The images gave the cricketers a completely different look, transporting them decades back and adding a fun element to their preparations ahead of the Afghanistan series.

With the Indian team preparing for the T20I series against Afghanistan, the players' participation in the viral trend offered a lighter moment away from the intensity of cricket. The reactions of Sooryavanshi and his teammates have since added another sporting twist to the growing 1980s nostalgia on social media.