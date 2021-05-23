Bachendri Pal Birthday Special: Interesting facts about India's first woman mountaineer who conquered Mt Everest

Bachendri Pal, who is an Indian mountaineer, was born on 24 May 1954. In 1984, she became the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest. She was awarded the third highest civilian award- Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2019.

Here are some interesting facts about this special woman:

1. Bachendri Pal was born only five days prior to the first anniversary of the original ascension of Mount Everest by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary.

2. Pal completed her M.A and B.Ed from D.A.V. Post Graduate College, Dehradun.

3. She started mountaineering at the age of 12 when she, along with her friends, scaled a 13,123 ft high peak during a school picnic.