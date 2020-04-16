Babita Phogat continues to spout bigotry, says 'Jahil Jamatis' are bigger problem than coronavirus in India

Babita Phogat is back on Twitter with yet another bigoted statement. The medal-winning Indian wrestler said on Wednesday that 'Jahil Jamatis' are a bigger problem than coronavirus in India.
The 30-year-old took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi: "कोरोना वायरस भारत की दूसरे नंबर की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। जाहिल जमाती अभी भी पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है।"
("Coronavirus is India's second biggest problem. Jahil Jamati remain the biggest problem in India.")
This is not the first time Babita made a controversial statement. Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Games Gold medallist had tweeted in Hindi: "फैला होगा चमगादड़ से तुम्हारे वहा। हमारे हिंदुस्तान में तो जाहिल सूअरों से फैल रहा है"
("At your place it (coronavirus) might have spread through bats, in Hindustan it spread through illiterate pigs.")
After facing severe backlash for her tweet, Phogat took it down and put out a clarification. She said, "What else should I call those who attack doctors, police, nurses in this crisis."
"I have no motive to write against any particular caste. I have written against the attackers and will keep writing even further," she added.
The Tablighi Jamaat congregation took place early last month in the national capital's West Nizamuddin area.
Meanwhile, agriculture, construction, Information Technology and industrial units in the SEZs and rural areas are among some sectors where the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions will be lifted with safeguards from April 20 in a bid to kickstart the country's battered economy and reduce the distress caused to millions of people.
The number of cases in India have risen to 12,380 with 414 lives lost.
