Babar Azam Snubs Virat Kohli; Picks The Batter With Best Cover Drive

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's question and answer session on X's (formerly Twitter) live space saw some interesting questions posted by the fans. With cover drive being one of the most attractive shots in the sport across formats, the 29-year-old picked the player who played the best one of the lot, but he snubbed Indian batting star Virat Kohli.

While Kohli's cover drive is arguably one of the eye-catching ones, Babar believes Australia batter Steve Smith is the best at it. The audio of the same went viral on X.

Babar Azam picks Steve Smith for the most elegant cover drive. pic.twitter.com/Opnn5CwGY1 — Rafi (@rafi4999) February 1, 2024

"I have mastered it to some extent" - Babar Azam on the cover drive

During a recent interview with Cricbuzz, Babar revealed that hitting a cover drive boosts his confidence exponentially.

"As a batter whenever you are playing a shot, your nervousness decreases. Whenever you play a shot or score a boundary you tend to get normal and my cover drive is my strength and my confidence gets a boost after hitting that shot. From the early days I worked hard on my cover drive and now I feel that I have mastered it (cover drive) to some extent."

The 29-year-old is currently in action for the Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He will return to Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, captaining the Peshawar Zalmi as they hope to bounce back from a forgettable 2023 edition. Zalmi managed only 5 wins from 10 matches.