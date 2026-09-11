Babar Azam Finally Gets Into Double Figures After 8, 6 And 7 In England Vs Pakistan Test Series At Edgbaston | X

Birmingham, September 11: Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam has finally moved into double figures in the ongoing third Test match against England at Edgbaston on Friday. Babar reached 10 runs for the first time in the series and was batting on 26 as Pakistan tried to fight back in their second innings.

Babar had a difficult start to the series. He scored only 8 and 6 in the two innings at Lord's. In the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, he was dismissed for 7 by Josh Tongue. This meant he had failed to score 10 or more runs in each of his first three innings of the series.

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His latest effort has therefore come as a small relief for the Pakistan Cricket team and fans. Babar joined Shan Masood at the crease after Pakistan lost two early wickets. He showed more confidence this time and moved past the 10-run mark with a boundary off Josh Tongue. At the latest update, he was unbeaten on 26 (31).

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However, Pakistan remain in a difficult position. England made 453 in their first innings and took a lead of 320 runs. Pakistan were 184/3 in their second innings, still 136 runs behind with Masood batting on 83 (123) alongside Babar at Lunch on Day 3.

The third Test is also important for Babar personally as he looks to regain his batting form. He returned as Pakistan's Test captain for the England series after missing the first Test because of a finger injury.

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For now, Babar's move into double figures is only a small step but Pakistan will hope he can turn it into a much bigger score and help the team avoid a 3-0 series whitewash.