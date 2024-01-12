Ayushmann Khurrana To Play Sourav Ganguly In Ex-Indian Captain's Biopic: Report

Ayushmann Khurrana to play Sourav Ganguly in the former cricketer's biopic. | (Credits: Twitter)

Yet another former Indian cricketer's biopic is on the pipeline as Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has formally signed to play Sourav Ganguly, according to a report by peepingmoon.com. Vikramaditya Motwane will reportedly be directing the film, while Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg are the producers for what is likely to be one of the most exciting projects.

According to the report, Ayushmann has been in discussion for the film since last year and is likely to begin his preparations for the same soon. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old will have to go intense training of the sport before his shoot begins. It is likely to be released in the 2nd half of 2024.

"Producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, who are producing this film under their Luv Films banner, have hit a six by bringing together Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikramaditya Motwane. Both have established themselves as formidable forces with an incredible body of work throughout the years," a source in the report claimed.

The source added:

"Ayushmann, also a left-handed batsman like Ganguly, is a perfect fit for his biopic, while Motwane has already proven his mastery with films such as Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and Jubilee. Stakeholders are fired up and gung-ho about the kind of cinematic masterpiece they are set to create together. The film will officially be announced soon."