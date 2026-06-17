Aymen Hussein, Detained For 7 Hours Before US Entry, Scores Iraq's First Goal At FIFA World Cup in 40 Years | VIDEO

Aymen Hussein's remarkable journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026 produced another memorable chapter on Tuesday as the Iraq striker scored his country's first goal at the tournament in 40 years during their Group I clash against Norway.

The veteran forward, widely regarded as Iraq's talisman, found the net in Boston to etch his name into Iraqi football history. The goal ended a four-decade wait for an Iraqi player to score at the FIFA World Cup, with the nation's previous appearance on football's biggest stage coming at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

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Hussein's historic goal came just days after an unexpected ordeal upon arriving in the United States for the tournament.

The 29-year-old was reportedly detained and questioned for seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport before eventually being granted entry into the country and allowed to link up with the Iraqi squad.

The lengthy delay sparked concern among Iraqi fans before the striker was finally cleared to travel and prepare for the World Cup.