Awkward Scenes! Stubborn PSG Ball Boy Refuses To Give Ball To Bayern Munich's Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer | VIDEO | X

In a dramatic and high-scoring UEFA Champions League clash, Manuel Neuer found himself in an awkward moment during the Bayern Munich's 5-4 away defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. While the match was full of excitement and goals, it was Neuer's confrontation with a PSG ball boy that went viral on social media.

The incident occurred when Neuer looked to restart the match quickly and the young boy calmly held onto the ball at his feet while making direct eye contact with the veteran goalkeeper and refusing to respond. The incident left Neuer fuming in anger over the young kid.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There have been many instances when ball boys delay returning the ball to slow down the opposition. However, the confidence of the youngster was the moment which made it stand out. The ball boy appeared calm and unfazed despite standing in front of global football icon.

The incident can be linked to the home advantage as such small actions by the support staff can also impact the momentum of the game. In this case, the delay added to Bayern Munich's frustration during the tightly contested match.

The match continued at a fast pace despite the brief distraction and both teams displayed an attacking contest. However, the ball boy's actions went viral on social media and several internet are praising the youngster while some of them are criticising him for showing disrespect towards a football legend.