Awkward Scenes! Neymar's Son Stopped By Security After Being Mistaken For Pitch Invader Post BRA vs SCO FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | Video

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An emotional scene unfolded after Brazil's 3-0 victory over Scotland at the FIFA World Cup 2026 when Neymar's son was briefly stopped by security personnel after being mistaken for a pitch invader.

The heartwarming incident came moments after Neymar made his long-awaited return to international football, featuring for Brazil for the first time in nearly three years. The forward entered the match in the 75th minute to a thunderous ovation from fans in Miami and was visibly emotional at the final whistle.

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As Neymar walked towards his family gathered near the pitch, his son ran to embrace his father. However, security officials initially intervened, believing the youngster was an overenthusiastic supporter attempting to enter the playing area illegally. The misunderstanding was quickly resolved, prompting security staff to step aside.

The touching reunion saw Neymar hug and kiss his son on the head while celebrating his comeback. The Brazil star was overcome with emotion, shedding tears after completing his return from a lengthy injury layoff that began with an ACL tear suffered in October 2023.

Neymar's comeback added another memorable chapter to Brazil's impressive win over Scotland, which secured their place in the knockout stages of the tournament. The 34-year-old's emotional reunion with his family, particularly the brief security mix-up involving his son, quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the evening.