Awkward Scenes! Leon Goretzka Accidentally Boards Ecuador Team Bus After Germany vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | Video

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Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka provided one of the lighter moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after accidentally boarding Ecuador's team bus following their Group E clash.

The mix-up occurred shortly after Ecuador secured a memorable 2-1 victory over Germany. As players and staff made their way out of the stadium, Goretzka mistakenly walked onto Ecuador's bus instead of joining his own team's transport.

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The 31-year-old quickly realized something was amiss and promptly stepped back off the bus once he noticed the error. The amusing incident was captured on camera and soon began circulating across social media, with fans finding humor in the unusual post-match blunder.

Supporters jokingly suggested that Goretzka was so impressed by Ecuador's performance that he briefly considered joining their celebrations, while others pointed out that confusion can easily arise amid the hectic scenes following World Cup matches, especially when multiple teams depart from the same area.

Although Germany endured a disappointing defeat on the pitch, Goretzka's accidental detour to Ecuador's team bus gave fans a light-hearted talking point after the final whistle. The midfielder appeared to take the mix-up in stride before eventually making his way to Germany's correct bus and heading away with his teammates.