 Awkward Scenes! Katy Perry's High-Five Attempt Ignored By Kid During FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony | Video Goes Viral
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Awkward Scenes! Katy Perry's High-Five Attempt Ignored By Kid During FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony | Video Goes Viral

A lighthearted moment during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony ahead of the United States vs Paraguay involved Katy Perry. She attempted a friendly high-five with a kid standing beside her, but the gesture went unnoticed. Many social media users pointed out that the kid was likely overwhelmed or simply focused on the ceremony around him.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Awkward Scenes! Katy Perry's High-Five Attempt Ignored By Kid During FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony | Video Goes Viral
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A light-hearted moment from the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony ahead of the match between the United States and the Paraguay involved pop star Katy Perry and a young child standing alongside her.

During the ceremony, Katy Perry was seen smiling and attempting to offer a friendly high-five to the kid beside her. However, the gesture went unnoticed, as the child appeared not to see her hand in the busy and distracting atmosphere of the event.

The brief moment was captured on camera and quickly circulated online, with viewers finding it both amusing and wholesome rather than awkward. Many social media users pointed out that the child was likely overwhelmed or simply focused on the ceremony around them.

Despite the missed interaction, Katy Perry maintained her cheerful demeanor and continued participating in the ceremony with a smile. Her relaxed reaction added to the light-hearted nature of the moment.

The incident became a small viral highlight from the grand opening ceremony, which set the stage for the high-profile World Cup clash between the United States and Paraguay.

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