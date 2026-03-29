Awkward Scenes! IShowSpeed Nearly Falls For Credit Card Scam While Trying To Watch Virat Kohli During RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Match; Video

IShowSpeed/YouTuber

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed recently had a tense moment during a live stream while trying to watch Virat Kohli in action during the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. What started as an attempt to catch the highly anticipated match live quickly turned into a close call with an online scam.

During the stream, Speed was searching for a way to watch the match live and ended up landing on a suspicious website that appeared to offer streaming access. As he navigated the site on camera, viewers quickly noticed red flags, including prompts asking for payment details. At one point, the YouTuber nearly entered his credit card information, sparking panic among fans watching the broadcast live.

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The situation escalated as chat messages flooded in warning him that the site looked like a scam. Realizing something was wrong, Speed backed out before completing any transaction, avoiding what could have been a serious case of credit card fraud. The moment quickly went viral online, with clips circulating across social media platforms and fans reacting to how close the incident came to going wrong.

The episode also highlighted a growing issue surrounding illegal or fake streaming platforms that target sports fans during major events like the IPL. Many such websites promise live access but are designed to collect payment details or personal information from unsuspecting users.

Despite the scare, the stream turned into an entertaining moment for viewers, who saw Speed’s dramatic reactions unfold in real time. Fans of both cricket and streaming culture found the crossover moment fascinating, especially given the global popularity of Kohli and the IPL. The incident has since sparked conversations online about internet safety and the risks content creators face when exploring unfamiliar websites live on stream.