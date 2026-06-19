Awkward Scenes! Fan's Attempt To Kiss Woman Goes Viral At New York Knicks' Championship Parade | Video

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The New York Knicks' historic championship parade produced another viral moment on Thursday after a fan sparked widespread debate online for attempting to kiss a woman who had just helped him recover from an apparent medical episode during the celebrations in Manhattan. The awkward interaction was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms.

The clip shows a man lying on an elevated structure near the parade route as several concerned bystanders rushed over to check on his condition. Among those assisting him was a woman dressed in blue athletic wear, who stayed by his side and helped him regain consciousness while others looked on.

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As the fan slowly regained awareness, the situation took an uncomfortable turn. Video footage showed him repeatedly leaning toward the woman in an apparent attempt to kiss her. She avoided each advance by turning her face away and urged him to remain calm and lie back down. The incident was later shared online by basketball media accounts, with many users joking that the fan had been "curved" despite just being helped moments earlier.

Social media reactions were sharply divided. Some viewers treated the incident humorously, comparing it to scenes from romantic comedies in which a rescued person develops an instant attraction to their rescuer. Others criticized the fan's actions, arguing that the woman's assistance should not have been met with unwanted advances and describing the interaction as inappropriate regardless of his condition at the time.

No information has been released regarding the identities of the individuals involved, and there have been no reports of any further issues stemming from the encounter. Nevertheless, the bizarre exchange has become one of the most talked-about clips from the Knicks' first championship parade in 53 years, highlighting how unexpected moments away from the players can sometimes steal the spotlight during major sporting celebrations.