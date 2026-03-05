Awkward Scenes! Elena Rybakina Moves Presenter's Hand Off Her Back During Trophy Presentation; Video

Elena Rybakina/Insragram

An awkward moment during a tennis trophy presentation involving Elena Rybakina has gone viral on social media, sparking debate among fans about personal boundaries and on-stage etiquette at sporting ceremonies.

The incident occurred during a post-match trophy ceremony when a presenter briefly placed his hand on Rybakina’s back while standing beside her on stage. Video footage from the moment shows the Wimbledon champion calmly reaching behind and removing the presenter’s hand before continuing with the ceremony. The interaction lasted only a few seconds, but the clip quickly circulated online and drew widespread attention from tennis fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many viewers described the moment as “awkward,” noting that Rybakina appeared uncomfortable with the physical contact during the formal presentation. Others defended the presenter, suggesting the gesture may have been intended as a routine or supportive touch often seen during celebratory moments.

The clip has also reignited broader discussions in the sports world about personal space and professionalism during trophy ceremonies. Athletes frequently stand alongside officials, sponsors, and presenters during these moments, and even small gestures can draw scrutiny when captured on camera and shared widely online.

'We Both Started So Shit': Elena Rybakina's Blunt Remark Goes Viral As She Beats Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026; Video

Elena Rybakina booked her place in the semifinals of the 2026 Australian Open with a commanding victory over world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park. In a match that featured moments of tension, a candid remark by Rybakina during a set break quickly became one of the talking points of the day.

The Kazakh star, known for her powerful serve and aggressive baseline game, struggled to find her rhythm early in the match. At one point during a set break, Rybakina was heard saying, “We both started so shit,” acknowledging the shaky start she and Swiatek had experienced in the opening stages of their clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rybakina regrouped after that brief pause, tightening her game and gradually taking control. She used her booming serve and heavy groundstrokes to put pressure on Swiatek, breaking the Pole’s serve at key moments. Her improved performance was reflected in the scoreline as she moved ahead and did not look back. Ultimately, Rybakina won in straight sets, advancing to the semifinals with confidence and momentum.

The victory marked a significant result for Rybakina, who has had mixed results against top-ranked opponents in her career. It also ended Swiatek’s bid for an Australian Open title this year, halting the six-time Grand Slam champion’s run in Melbourne.

Rybakina’s candid remark during the set break humanised the exchanged battle on court, showing a moment of humour and honesty in the heat of competition. As she moves deeper into the tournament, her blend of power and poise will make her one to watch in the battle for a place in the final.