Awerinka! Tennis star Stanislas Wawrinka's self-treat on birthday will melt your heart

Sportspersons across the world are finding unique ways to beat the boredom due to a lack of sports events.

While most of them are sharing tips on social media on how to stay in shape during self-isolation at home, Swiss Tennis star and three times Grand Slam winner Stanislas Wawrinka is a step ahead – from sharing workout routines, dating tips, to celebrating a birthday by the book, he definitely seems to have all the shots to play against these tough times.

Wawrinka, celebrating his 35th birthday, was left without the company of friends on Sunday. Poking fun at the situation, he posted a video on Instagram.

He captioned the social media post: "Nothing will stop me from celebrating a birthday #NiceTryQuarantine #HouseBirthday #HouseParty #StanTheMan #Quarantine #Birthday #ThankYou #AlwaysAParty #KeepingMyselfEntertained."