Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios |

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has admitted to assaulting his former girlfriend. According to a report in BBC, the 27-year-old's guilty plea in a Canberra court came after his lawyers failed to have the charge dismissed on mental health grounds.

His lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith appeared in a court in Kyrgios' hometown of Canberra in October and asked for an adjournment so forensic mental health reports could be prepared.

The common assault charge, which has a potential maximum sentence of two years in prison, relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to local police in December that year.

The charge reportedly relates to an incident involving his former girlfriend.

