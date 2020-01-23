Australian Open: Naomi Osaka up for a Coco crunch

"I was thinking that I really don't want to play a third set this time," explained Osaka, who is defending a Grand Slam title for the second time.

Former world number one Wozniacki, playing her final tournament before retiring, came from behind in both sets for a 7-5, 7-5 win over Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Serena Williams shouted at the top of her voice during a testing second set against 70th-ranked Tamara Zidansek, before seeing off break points to win 6-2, 6-3.

"She was a really good fighter -- she did not just let me win," said Williams, who can equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams if she lifts the trophy.

Serena Williams said that she was "nowhere near" as good as 15-year-old Coco Gauff when she was that age as the American great reached the Australian Open third round Wednesday despite being far from her best.

The former world number one and Gauff -- touted as a possible long-term successor to Williams at the top of women's tennis -- spent some of the off-season together.