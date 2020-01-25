Australian Open: Kyrgios sets up Nadal showdown after five-set thriller

Firebrand Nick Kyrgios scraped past Karen Khachanov Saturday in five thrilling sets to set up a grudge match against top seed Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open fourth round.

The Australian showman came through a tense battle with the Russian 16th seed after 4hrs 26 mins in front of passionate home support on Melbourne Arena to win 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (10/8).

"Mate, it was crazy, I don't even know what to say right now, it was insane, I have no words for how I'm feeling right now," said Kyrgios.

"This is epic, man, I don't even know what's going on," he added. "He's (Khachanov) an absolute warrior."

It sets up a mouthwatering clash with the world number one Nadal, who romped past fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.