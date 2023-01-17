e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAustralian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic storms into Round 2 to register 22nd win in a row at AO

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic storms into Round 2 to register 22nd win in a row at AO

Novak Djokovic was banned and deported from the Australian Open last year due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the Australian Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic, who was banned and deported from the tournament last year due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine, beat the Spaniard 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the first round to register his 22nd win in succession at the Australian Open.

American legend Andre Agassi holds the record for most wins in a row at AO with 25 in men's tennis while 9-time women's Grand Slam champion Monica Seles holds the overall record with 26.

Read Also
Australian Open 2023: Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic suffers injury scare ahead of season's first...
article-image

“Thank you for giving me such a welcoming reception that I could only dream of," said Djokovic, who is chasing a record-equalling 22nd major title.

“I feel really happy that I’m back here in Australia and on the court where I have had the biggest success in my career.

"Definitely this court is the most special court in my life and I couldn’t ask for a better start to the tournament," the Serbian world No. 1 added.

Djokovic is chasing a record 10th title at the Australian Open. He's now won 64 consecutive Round 1 matches at Grand Slams, which is the equivalent of 16 straight years without a loss.

Read Also
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic returns to Australian Open, a year after deportation due to COVID visa...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: KL Rahul's house all decked up amid reports of wedding with Athiya Shetty - visuals surface

Watch: KL Rahul's house all decked up amid reports of wedding with Athiya Shetty - visuals surface

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic storms into Round 2 to register 22nd win in a row at AO

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic storms into Round 2 to register 22nd win in a row at AO

'Bumrah doesn't need to change his action, injuries part and parcel of cricket': Bharat Arun

'Bumrah doesn't need to change his action, injuries part and parcel of cricket': Bharat Arun

'By the barest of margins': Iconic commentary by departing Sky Sports commentator Ian Smith, watch...

'By the barest of margins': Iconic commentary by departing Sky Sports commentator Ian Smith, watch...

IND vs NZ: Tim Southee & Trent Boult's absence leaves massive hole, opportunity for fringe players

IND vs NZ: Tim Southee & Trent Boult's absence leaves massive hole, opportunity for fringe players