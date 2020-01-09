Australian captain Tim Paine, spinner Nathan Lyon visit ‘real heroes’ battling bushfire

He also said that this is just a small part of the affected region and it was important to come out and talk to the people. “Obviously they’re one small part of a big part of what’s been going on NSW and Victoria particularly. We just thought it was an important time for us to come out and say g’day and thank them and speak to some people in the community who have gone through a really tough time,” he added.

“It’s been a really special day for us, to come down and see some of the devastation and see the size of the fires that have come through places like this has been absolutely mind-blowing, and when you do see it you do see the flat out bravery of our fire men and women that have come out here to try and save lives and property has been an unbelievable effort,” he said.

Aussie coach Justin Langer and skipper Tim Paine had earlier penned a letter to the firefighters of Australia, who put their lives on line to help protect others. The letter stated that they are the ‘true heroes of every summer’ and that they have been ‘inspired and terrified reading the stories of heroism from the fires each day’.