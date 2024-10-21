 Australian Batter Hilton Cartwright Retires Hurt On 52 After Birth Of Child, Leaves Sheffield Shield Clash Mid-Way
The Western Australia all-rounder was batting on 52 when he received the exciting news during the tea break of the match against Tasmania, held at the WACA in Perth.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Australian cricketer Hilton Cartwright made a bold and heartwarming decision on Monday, retiring hurt from his innings during a Sheffield Shield match to attend the birth of his second child.

Family over Cricket

Without hesitation, Cartwright chose to prioritise family over cricket, leaving the field and rushing to the hospital to be with his partner for the birth of their child.

This selfless decision exemplified the balance many professional athletes strive to maintain between their sporting careers and personal lives. While Cartwright was playing a key role in the match, the opportunity to witness the birth of his child took precedence.

Batter can resume innings if allowed

Though he retired hurt, Cartwright could potentially resume his innings on Day 3, pending approval from the match officials and Tasmania’s team. His return would offer Western Australia a boost as they continue their fight in this closely contested match.

In Cartwright's absence, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly stepped up for the team. Inglis remained unbeaten on 72, while Connolly provided solid support with 42 not out. The duo steadied Western Australia's innings, helping them reach 219 for 4 at stumps, closing in on Tasmania's first-innings score of 277.

Cartwright’s decision to leave for such a special personal moment added a touching human element to the game, showing that sometimes, even in professional sports, family comes first.

