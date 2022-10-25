e-Paper Get App
Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa tests positive for COVID-19 but may still play today's game in Perth

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Adam Zampa |
Perth: Just before today's match against Sri Lanka in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, Australian bowler Adam Zampa has tested positive for Covid-19 with minimal symptoms. However, players who test positive can still participate in the World Cup game as per the new rules of the ICC. Additionally, the Australian team insists that he is still available for selection.

If Adam Zampa is selected, he will have to travel separately to the game and will also have to make sure that he maintains minimum to no contact with other players and staff.

