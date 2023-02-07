e-Paper Get App
Australia T20 World Cup- winning captain Aaron Finch retires from international cricket

After Australia's World Cup title defence ended before the semi-finals, Finch, a former one-day captain, retired from the 50-over format in September and used the domestic summer to make a decision about his T20 future.

A shrewd tactician and hard-hitting opening batsman, the 36-year-old retired as one of his nation's best limited-overs players and as the skipper who guided Australia to its first ever world T20 championship in the United Arab Emirates in 2021.

At his home Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he celebrated his first World Cup victory in the 50-over competition in 2015, Finch said it was time for a successor to make their imprint.

Finch's statement

"Today, fully, I think the time is right to let the T20 team move on into a new phase, particularly with a World Cup coming up in 2024," he told reporters.

"I think that the time is right to allow them enough time and space to allow a new captain to take over and move the team in their direction.

"It's been a pretty amazing ride."

Finch had a great Big Bash League season

Finch had a great Big Bash League season, blasting 428 runs at an average of 38.9 to help the Melbourne Renegades win their first T20 finals series in three years despite a falling run output prior to his ODI retirement.

The stocky Victorian was looking forward to spending time with his wife Amy and 1-year-old daughter Esther, but it wasn't enough to convince him to stay.

