 Australia Newcastle Knights Horror: Car Drives Into Packed Crowd Of Fans Ahead Of Rugby League Finals, Several Injured | Video
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HomeSportsAustralia Newcastle Knights Horror: Car Drives Into Packed Crowd Of Fans Ahead Of Rugby League Finals, Several Injured | Video

Australia Newcastle Knights Horror: Car Drives Into Packed Crowd Of Fans Ahead Of Rugby League Finals, Several Injured | Video

A car drove into a large crowd gathered in Newcastle, Australia, to cheer the Newcastle Knights rugby team ahead of their finals match. Several people were injured and treated at the scene, while police arrested the driver following the Saturday morning incident.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 08:45 AM IST
Australia Newcastle Knights Horror: Car Drives Into Packed Crowd Of Fans Ahead Of Rugby League Finals, Several Injured | Video
Australia Newcastle Knights Horror: Car Drives Into Packed Crowd Of Fans Ahead Of Rugby League Finals, Several Injured | Video | X

New Castle: Australian officials say a car drove into a large crowd standing on a road to cheer on the Newcastle Knights rugby team north of Sydney, injuring multiple people.

Exact details of what happened and how many were injured weren't immediately available.

New South Wales Ambulance officials say it happened Saturday morning. Several people were being treated at the scene.

Australian Associated Press reported that the driver was arrested.

Fans on Saturday were waiting for the team bus ahead of a rugby league finals match on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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