Australia cricket team captain Pat Cummins' mother Maria passes away

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect." Cricket Australia tweeted.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
Australia cricket captain Pat Cummins mother Maria passes away |

The mother of Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins, Maria Cummins, passed away on Friday in Australia. Cricket Australia took to Twitter to announce the news of Maria's passing.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

