An Australian cricket fan grabbed attention during the second T20I between Australia and England with a cheeky celebration in the stands. The fan caught a six hit by Nikhil Chaudhary over deep long-on and celebrated the moment. The spectator appeared to recreate Australia's infamous Sandpapergate scandal by rubbing the ball between his hands.

Aussie Fan's Sandpapergate Impression Goes Viral

The incident took place when Chaudhary cleared the boundary with a big hit over deep long-on. A fan in the stands managed to catch the ball and immediately celebrated his effort. He then began rubbing the ball between his hands, copying the gesture associated with the 2018 ball-tampering controversy.

The moment was particularly funny because of its connection to one of the darkest chapters in Australian cricket. The fan's gesture appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek reference to the scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

What Happened During Australia's Sandpapergate Scandal?

Sandpapergate took place during Australia's Test tour of South Africa in March 2018. During the third Test in Cape Town, Australian batter Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper.

The controversy led to major punishments for three Australian players. Steve Smith and David Warner received 12-month bans, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months by Cricket Australia.

The controversy has resurfaced after former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja made shocking allegations in his autobiography Sabr. Khawaja claimed that the entire team knew about the use of sandpaper contradicting claims during the investigation.