 AUS vs SA, WTC Final 2025: When & Where To Watch In India, Australia, South Africa & UK?
AUS vs SA, WTC Final 2025: When & Where To Watch In India, Australia, South Africa & UK?

AUS vs SA, WTC Final 2025: When & Where To Watch In India, Australia, South Africa & UK?

Defending champions Australia face an acid test against South Africa as the World Test Championship final (WTC) beckons. The two sides will lock horns at the storied Lord's Cricket Ground, beginning on June 11, Wednesday. The bowling attack of the two sides look top notch, with stars like Kagiso Rabada Marco Jansen, Dane Paterson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins set to be in action.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins. | (Image Credits: ICC X)

Australia clinched the mace in 2023 after beating India by 209 runs at The Oval. The Baggy Greens also finished the 2023-25 WTC cycle strongly, registering a series win in Sri Lanka and ended second in the points table. The experience of Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon will come to the fore as will Australia's record at Lord's, registering 18 wins in 40 Tests at the venue along with suffering seven defeats.

South Africa, meanwhile, are coming off from seven consecutive wins in the WTC cycle this year to finish at the top of the table. While the Proteas have an outstanding bowling unit, they will pin their hopes to get runs on Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram. In 18 Test at Lord's, South Africa have won six and lost eight.

When & Where to watch WTC Final 2025?

Fans in India can catch it on TV on Star Sports and the match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. The live streaming of the same will take place on Jio Star. The local timing of the match is of 10:30 am and Sky Sports Cricket will telecast it.

Viewers in South Africa can catch the telecast on SuperSport TV at 11:30 AM. Australia's viewers can watch it at Amazon Prime Video, beginning at 7:30 PM.

