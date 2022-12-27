Aus vs SA: Australian PM Anthony Albanese spotted doing commentary during 2nd Test, pic goes viral

The commentary box of the Melbourne Cricket Ground had an elite guest during Day 2 of the second Test between Australia vs SA on Tuesday.

While the commentary for the ongoing Test match is been done by some of Australian cricket greats like Adam Gilchrist, Mike Hussey, Mark Waugh and Kerry O'Keeffe, a special dignitary made his presence in the box.

As the camera panned toward the commentary box Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was spotted doing the commentary with Gilchrist and O'Keeffe along side him.

Australian Prime Minister in the commentary box with Adam Gilchrist and Kerry O'Keefe. pic.twitter.com/flYXYiFj7z — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Australian veteran opener David Warner on Tuesday ended a Test century drought that lasted for almost three years, smashing a historic ton in his 100th match in the longer format at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Much to the delight of Australian and millions of fans that adore him worldwide, Warner got to raise his bat in white clothing for the first time since 2020 in the second Test against South Africa.

Prior to this, Warner's previous century was back on January 3, 2020, when he smashed 111* against New Zealand.

Difficult times

After that, he struggled for consistency for the next two years. He ended 2021 with 307 runs in eight innings across five Tests at an average of 38.37, with two half-centuries and the best score of 95.

His 2022 numbers got even leaner. Prior to this MCG Test, Warner had scored only 371 runs in 10 Tests at a poor average of 20.61, with two half-centuries.

In the 45th over of Australia's first innings bowled by a dangerous Kagiso Rabada, Warner pulled the first delivery of the over to the fine leg for four runs to bring his score to three figures in whites for the first time in almost three years. And indeed it was a special day to break the century drought, in his 100th match in the longer format.

With this, Warner has become the 10th player to smash a century in his 100th Test, with the other batters being: Colin Cowdrey (England), Javed Miandad (Pakistan), Gordon Greenidge (West Indies), Alec Stewart (England), Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Graeme Smith (South Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Joe Root (England).