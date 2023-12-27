AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Spectators Tip Their Hats In Memory Of Shane Warne At MCG; Watch

Fans tip their hats in Shane Warne's memory. | (Credits: Twitter)

Fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) were dedicated to their tribute to late Australian legend Shane Warne as they tipped their hats when the clock ticked 3:50 pm. In a video going viral on social media, the entire crowd kept tipping their hats in Warne's memory on his home turf.

The Victorian passed away on March 4th 2022 in Thailand due to a sudden heart-attack, leaving the cricketing fraternity in complete shock. His funeral took place on March 20th, which was a private occasion as 80 guests joined to bid their final goodbyes. Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley had requested the fans before the series to wear floppy hats and announced free heart tests for the spectators present at the stadium.

The MCG crowd tips their hat to Shane Warne at 3:50pm 🙏 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/SFzszAPzPn — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 27, 2023

Pat Cummins' brilliance with the ball puts Australia ahead in the Boxing Day Test:

Meanwhile, the hosts dominated Pakistan almost throughout day 2 even as Pakistan bowled Australia out for 318 in the first session as Aamer Jamal finished with 3 wickets. Pakistan captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique launched a calculated counter-attack during their impressive 90-run stand.

Pat Cummins took a brilliant one-handed catch to end Abdullah Shafique's innings of 62 and followed it up with wickets of Babar Azam and Agha Salman. In between those, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood also made crucial breakthroughs.

The visitors' innings reached at 193-6 by Stumps on day 2, leaving themselves with a deficit of 124 more.