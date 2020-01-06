AUS vs NZ: Aussies hit with five-run penalty, declare at 217/2

The reason why the penalty was awarded to the Aussies was because Marnus Labuschagne was warned for running on the pitch and two balls later Warner was seen doing the same thing.

David Warner hit his 24th Test century as he remained 111 not out when Australia declared. Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne scored 40 and 59 runs, respectively.

Runs were coming easily against the weakened Kiwi bowling attack with a likely declaration expected sometime in the second session of play.

Warner had faced 130 balls and his 31st Test half-century was his first time he passed 50 since his unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in Adelaide last month.

Earlier, Labuschagne, coming off his career Test-high 215 in the first innings, was given a 'life' on four when Todd Astle dropped a regulation caught and bowled chance at abdomen height.

Australia have been unbeatable this season, winning all four Tests at home - two each against Pakistan and New Zealand - after retaining the Ashes by drawing the series 2-2 in England.

The Test is being played against the backdrop of one of Australia's most devastating bushfire seasons with at least 24 people losing their lives in blazes raging across the country, including on the outskirts of Sydney.

Play will be suspended in the match at the umpire's discretion, should smoke significantly affect air quality or visibility, but the sky above the ground has remained largely clear so far.