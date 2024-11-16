AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma To Miss Perth Test vs Australia, Claims Report

Pic Credit: Twitter

It's just a week to begin the most anticipated series of the year Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth and a news surfaces that India skipper Rohit Sharma won't be travelling to Perth ahead of first test.

Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed there second child on Friday night as the skipper posted the news of the same. Earlier the news were flashing Rohit Sharma may be available for the first test. Since his availability for first test remain uncertain.

It is said that Rohit has informed his unavailability for first test to BCCI officials and stake holders.

' Yes, Rohit Sharma will not be featuring in the first Test. He wants to spend some more time with his family and the new- born and the Indian cricket board completely respects his decision' quoted by source of Times Of India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It's yet to be official, but Jasprit Bumrah may lead the team in first test in Rohit's absence.

Indian team left for Australia on Sunday and Monday, head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed to media before leaving, he said that 'Look, at the moment, there is no confirmation. We'll let you guys know what the situation is.'

Virat Kohli was the first player to land in Australia and hit the nets ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team started there net sessions from Wednesday and later on Friday they played an intra-squad match at WACA ground, Perth.

Ahead of first test some injury concerns raised for India as KL Rahul suffered an elbow injury during the match while on Saturday Shubman Gill suffered an injury on his left thumb which concerned about his availability for first test.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be commencing from Nov 22.



