 AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Jos Buttler Wins The Toss, England Opt To Bowl First In Barbados
England have stuck with the same XI, while Pat Cummins for Nathan Ellis is the only change for Australia.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
article-image

Toss Update

England captain Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Australia in Barbados.

"Unsure how it's going to play," says Buttler about the pitch.

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England XI: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

