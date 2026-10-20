'Aur Kitni Der Ruku?': Virat Kohli Poses For Paparazzi Outside Airport; Video Goes Viral | VIDEO

Former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted at the Kalina airport where he posed for the paparazzi. The 37-year-old sported a checkered shirt and matching cap, handling the bustling crowd with signature ease. Videos and pictures of him at the airport are going viral on social media.

Kohli poses for paps at Kalina

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As paparazzi swarmed the entrance calling out for the former India captain, Kohli kept his cool. Instead of brushing off the media, he engaged in lighthearted dialogue, politely stalling them by saying, "Nahi nahi, abhi nahi" (No, not right now).

Rather than creating friction, he offered a practical compromise, telling the photographers to meet him downstairs after he finished his work. His ability to manage the chaotic atmosphere with a smile highlights his seasoned rapport with the public eye.

Before heading toward his waiting vehicle, Virat Kohli turned around and asked 'Aur kitne der ruku?' to which the paparazzi thanked him for the photos. The cricketer flashed thumbs-ups and waved to the onlookers as he made his way back to the vehicle.

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the India vs West Indies series. He has since enjoyed a break with India's next assignment against the New Zealand next month.

The former India captain is settled in London, UK and was later spotted in New Delhi with wife Anushka Sharma.