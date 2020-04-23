ATP sees Roger Federer's merger call as a 'big opportunity' for Tennis

Roger Federer called for a merger between ATP and WTA for the sake of a 'strong' global tennis organisation. This, the ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi sees as a 'big opportunity' for the sport.

The Swiss maestro believes that with two governing bodies in place, and two different sets of ranking systems, logos and websites, is confusing for the fans.

"Our sport has a big opportunity if we can come together in the spirit of collaboration and unity. Recent cooperation between governing bodies has only strengthened my belief that a unified sport is the surest way to maximize our potential and to deliver an optimal experience for fans on-site, on television and online,” Gaudenzi said in an interview with The Tennis Podcast.

To that end, I welcome the views of our players. Tennis has always led the way when it comes to putting men and women together on the biggest stages. It’s one of our strengths, and sets us apart from many other sports,” Gaudenzi added

Gaudenzi thus indicated that the ATP has no problems collaborating and discussions with the WTA.

Gaudenzi as well said that the association is open to collaborating with other stakeholders across all aspects of their business.