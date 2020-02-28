ATP Mexico Open: Rafael Nadal demolishes Miomir Kecmanovic

World number two Rafael Nadal stepped up his bid for a third ATP Mexico Open title with an impressive display of serving and shotmaking to beat Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanovic on Wednesday.

The Spaniard hit 20 winners as he kept his hopes alive of regaining the top ranking with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over the 20-year-old Kecmanovic to reach the quarter-finals at the Acapulco hardcourt tournament.

"He's a very dangerous player. Young, with a lot of power. I'm very pleased with the victory," Nadal said.