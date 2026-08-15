Atletico Madrid Complete Signing Of Tottenham Defender Cristian Romero | IANS

Madrid: Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Argentina defender Cristian Gabriel 'Cuti' Romero from Tottenham Hotspur, with the 28-year-old centre-back signing a contract until June 30, 2031.

Romero joins Atletico after five seasons with Tottenham, where he established himself as a key figure in the club's defence and helped Spurs win the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League.

The Argentine defender was named the best player of both the competition and the final as Tottenham secured their first European title in 31 years.

A right-footed central defender known for his physicality, anticipation, aggressive tackling and leadership, Romero brings considerable experience to Atletico's backline.

Born in Cordoba on April 27, 1998, Romero began his professional career with Club Atletico Belgrano, making his first-team debut in August 2016. He moved to Europe in 2018 to join Genoa before signing for Juventus in 2019.

During his time under contract with Juventus, Romero spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Genoa and the following campaign at Atalanta. He was named Serie A's best defender during his season with Atalanta.

Romero then moved to Tottenham on loan for the 2021/22 season, with the Premier League club making his transfer permanent at the end of the campaign.

He made 156 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists across five seasons.

At international level, Romero has won 58 caps for Argentina since making his debut in June 2021. He has been an important member of the Albiceleste squad that won the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Romero was also part of Argentina's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they finished runners-up.

Tottenham, meanwhile, paid tribute to Romero in a farewell message, describing him as “a warrior on the pitch” and highlighting his role in the club's Europa League triumph and his captaincy during the 2025/26 campaign.

“A warrior on the pitch, a key part of our Europa League triumph and captain for the 2025/26 campaign. Good luck for your next chapter, Cuti,” The club wrote on X.

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