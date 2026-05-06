Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone Sparks Fury After Stepping On Arsenal FC Badge Following UEFA Champions League Loss | Video

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Emotions ran high at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal FC secured a memorable victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinal, but it was Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone who became the centre of attention after the final whistle for controversial reasons.

Arsenal’s triumph over the Spanish side marked a significant milestone in their European campaign, with the North London club outplaying Atletico Madrid to book a place in the final. The atmosphere inside the Emirates was electric as fans celebrated what could be one of the club’s most important wins in recent history.

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However, the post-match scenes quickly turned heated when Simeone was seen walking off the pitch toward the dressing room. In a moment that did not go unnoticed, the Atletico Madrid manager appeared to intentionally step on Arsenal’s club badge placed near the tunnel. The act sparked immediate backlash from home supporters, who viewed it as a sign of disrespect following their team’s victory.

Fans inside the stadium reacted with loud jeers and chants as Simeone made his way off, with many interpreting the gesture as a deliberate attempt to provoke or express frustration after the defeat. Videos of the incident soon spread across social media, intensifying the debate among supporters and pundits alike.

While Simeone is known for his fiery personality and passionate touchline presence, this particular gesture has divided opinion. Some believe it was an emotional reaction in the heat of the moment, while others argue that such actions have no place in a high-profile competition like the UEFA Champions League.