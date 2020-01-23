Athletics: State meet goes under lights

The two former athletes, Chirag Patel and Firoz Ustad have opened a new chapter in the mother of all games – 'Athletics' – as the competitors will rub shoulders under the lights for the first time in the city.

Former champions in their respective disciplines, Patel and Ustad, with the support of the parents, whose kids the duo are coaching, have come out with this unique concept. For the first time, cash awards will be given to the podium finishers in this inaugural meet.

The two-day championship will be held at the Sports Authority of India's Kandivali synthetic turf from January 25, and is being organised by the Trackblazers Sports Academy in association with the Mumbai Suburban Athletics Association (MSDAA).

Addressing media, renowned coach V Govind Bal said: "This is a very good initiative to conduct the meet under lights. This will encourage the young athletes".

Besides the lights, the organiser have gone ahead with electronic timing and distance measuring devices. There will also be electronic scoreboards, which will instantly display the results.

“All this will provide the athletes a feel of an international athletics event,” said Chirag Patel while talking to the media here on Thursday.

Competition will be held in about 77 track and field events for both boys’ and girls' from under-8 to under-18. The mixed relay with both boys and girls in the team will also feature in the championship, which has got overwhelming support from the athletes parents, who also for the first, have come together in making this event a big success.

Over 600 entries from 40 schools, colleges and clubs have already been received and the number of participants will increase as the MSDAA and Trackblazers are still receiving requests from athletes to take part in the two-day event. Athletes from Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburbs, Pune, Nashikh, Nagpur, Latur, Satara, Kolhapur, to name a few, will be seen vying for top podium finishes. The meet on both days will commence from 5.00 pm onwards.