Aston Villa Win FIFA Battle! 17-Year-Old Teen Star Brian Madjo Cleared To Play After Court Verdict | X

Aston Villa have won their appeal against a FIFA ruling, allowing 17-year-old Brian Madjo to be registered and play for the club in official matches this season. The decision came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in Villa's favour. The club confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday.

The club shared a post on its official social media account and said, "Aston Villa can confirm that the club’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding the registration of Brian Madjo has been upheld. 17-year-old Madjo signed for the club from Metz in January. Born in Enfield, London and a UK citizen, he left England at a young age and was raised in Luxembourg but has been unable to play due to FIFA‘s rules on the international transfer of minors."

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It further stated, "The striker has scored four goals in pre-season so far, including two in the opening friendly fixture against Walsall. The court’s decision today means that Brian will be registered as an Aston Villa player and eligible to play in official competition matches for the forthcoming season."

Madjo, who was born in Enfield in London, joined Aston Villa from French club Metz in January. However, FIFA initially refused to register him because of its rules on the international transfer of players under the age of 18.

Under Article 19 of FIFA's regulations, international transfers of minors are generally not allowed with only a few exceptions. Since Madjo joined from an overseas club while still 17, his registration was blocked despite being born in England to Cameroonian parents.

Aston Villa challenged the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which has now overturned FIFA's ruling.

Madjo has spent the past six months at the club without making an appearance for any of Villa's teams because he was not eligible to play. During that time, he featured only in pre-season matches.

Following the CAS ruling, the teenager is now eligible to represent Aston Villa in official competitions and could soon make his competitive debut for the Premier League club.