'Assam's Daughter Has Reached Top Of The World': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Praises Rupamoni Gorh For Mount Everest Feat | VIDEO

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Praises Rupamoni Gorh For Mount Everest Feat | X

Guwahati, May 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated mountaineer Rupamoni Gorh after she became the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest as part of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) all-women expedition team.

Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a post on his official social media account and said, "Assam’s daughter has reached the top of the world. Heartiest congratulations to Rupamoni Gorh for becoming the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest as part of the @ITBP_official all-women expedition team. Her historic feat is a moment of immense pride for Assam and an inspiration for our youth to dream big and conquer new heights."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He congratulated Rupamoni Gorh for her historic achievement and called it a proud moment for the state. He also said that her success would inspire young people to dream big and achieve new heights.

Rupamoni Gorh was among the members of the historic ITBP All-Women Everest Expedition 2026 that successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest which is the World's highest peak on May 21. The expedition was the first-ever all-women international Everest mission organised by the ITBP.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The mission was launched to promote "Nari Shakti" and highlight the growing participation of women in adventure sports and high-altitude mountaineering. The expedition team began its summit operation at around 8 am under the leadership of Bhanita Timungpi. Anoop Kumar served as the climbing leader while noted IFMGA guide Sonam Chhiring Lama led the support team.

The 14-member team included 11 women climbers along with technical and support staff. The expedition approached Mount Everest through the South Col route from the Nepal side after being flagged off from New Delhi on April 19, 2026.

ITBP also shared a post and said, "History made on Mount Everest. #ITBP’s first-ever All-Women Expedition summited Mount Everest (8,848 m) via the South Col Route on 21 May 2026. With the first summit at 0652 hrs, all 11 women climbers reached the top. Proud moment for India."