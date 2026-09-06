Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Satwik-Chirag After Historic China Masters Super 750 Title | X

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after the duo created history by winning the China Masters Super 750 title in Shenzhen on Sunday.

Taking to social media, Sarma celebrated the victory with the message, “China Masters conquered by India!” He described the win as a "historic moment for India" and praised the pair for producing a "sensational victory on Chinese soil."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sarma congratulated Satwik and Chirag and said their achievement had made the entire nation proud. He also praised the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for nurturing and supporting the two champions.

The Indian pair secured the prestigious title by defeating China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in a thrilling three-game final. Satwik and Chirag lost the opening game 11-21 but bounced back strongly to win the second game 21-13. They then held their nerve in the deciding game to win 21-17 and lift the trophy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victory is particularly significant for Satwik and Chirag as they had previously finished runners-up at the China Masters in 2023 and 2025. They had also reached the semi-finals in 2024. Their 2026 triumph therefore ended a long wait for their first China Masters crown.

The title is also the pair's second BWF World Tour title of the 2026 season, following their victory at the Singapore Open Super 750. They had entered the China Masters final after beating Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong 21-15, 18-21, 21-11 in the semi-final.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sarma's reaction came soon after the historic victory, highlighting the national significance of the achievement. His post focused on the significance of an Indian pair defeating a Chinese combination on home soil, while also acknowledging the role played by BAI in supporting the country's leading men's doubles pair.

The China Masters win comes at an important point in the season, with the Asian Games approaching later this month. The victory will give the reigning Asian Games champions further confidence as they prepare for another major international challenge.