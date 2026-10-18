Asian Para Games 2026: When And Where To Watch Opening Ceremony Live In India

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The opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Para Games will take place in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, October 18, marking the official start of the continental sporting event. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, also known as Paloma Mizuho Stadium. The Games will continue until October 24, bringing together around 3,000 athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees.

India will be represented at the opening ceremony by para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat and sprinter Simran Sharma, who will serve as the country's flag-bearers. Simran has replaced para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel following a decision by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to prioritise Patel's rest and recovery ahead of her quarter-final match scheduled for October 19.

According to the PCI, travelling to and from the ceremony venue would require nearly six hours for Patel, making it difficult for her to get adequate rest before her important match. The decision was taken with her competition schedule and well-being in mind, ensuring that ceremonial responsibilities would not affect her preparation.

The Indian contingent comprises 281 members, including 168 athletes and 113 officials and support staff. The athletes include 112 men and 56 women, who will compete across 11 disciplines.

When And Where To Watch Opening Ceremony Live In India

The Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, October 18, at 2:30 PM IST. Viewers in India can watch the ceremony live on the FanCode app and website. DD Sports may also telecast the event, although official confirmation of the broadcast is awaited.

With several Paralympic champions and established medal-winners in its ranks, India will look to maintain its strong showing on the continental stage. The opening ceremony will officially usher in a week of competition, with athletes competing across multiple venues in the Aichi-Nagoya region of Japan.