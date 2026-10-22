Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi Wins Second Successive Gold In Women's Compound Individual Archery, Beats Singapore's Alim 142-139 |

Nagoya: Armless Indian archer Sheetal Devi clinched her second successive Asian Para Games gold in the women's compound individual event, overcoming a deficit to beat Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah in a tense final here on Thursday.

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Returning to the range at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square less than a couple of hours after winning the compound mixed team gold with Toman Kumar, the 19-year-old world champion defeated Alim 142-139 in a repeat of the Hangzhou 2023 final to claim her second gold and third medal of the ongoing Games.

Alim, who had lost the previous edition's final by two points, raced to a four-point lead after the opening two ends of six arrows each.

But the Indian sensation from Jammu and Kashmir produced an incredible turnaround, reeling off six 10s, including three Xs -- arrows landing closest to the centre of the target -- across the next two ends to snatch a two-point lead going into the final end of three arrows.

With the gold at stake, Sheetal held her nerve, shooting three 9s for a total of 27 points in the final end.

Under pressure, Alim managed only 26, with scores of 9, 8 and 9, allowing the Indian to seal another memorable victory.

Sheetal now has three medals from the ongoing Games, having also won the women's doubles silver with quadruple amputee Payal Nag of Odisha.

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