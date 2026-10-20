 Asian Para Games 2026: India's Ashok Wins Silver In Men's 65kg Powerlifting With 192kg Lift As China's Zou Yi Takes Gold
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HomeSportsAsian Para Games 2026: India's Ashok Wins Silver In Men's 65kg Powerlifting With 192kg Lift As China's Zou Yi Takes Gold

Asian Para Games 2026: India's Ashok Wins Silver In Men's 65kg Powerlifting With 192kg Lift As China's Zou Yi Takes Gold

India's Ashok won silver in the men's 65kg powerlifting event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya on Tuesday. The 37-year-old lifted 192kg to finish behind China's Zou Yi, who won gold with 216kg, while Indonesia's Margono secured bronze with 177kg.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: India's Ashok Wins Silver In Men's 65kg Powerlifting With 192kg Lift As China's Zou Yi Takes Gold
Asian Para Games 2026: India's Ashok Wins Silver In Men's 65kg Powerlifting With 192kg Lift As China's Zou Yi Takes Gold | X /

Nagoya: India's Ashok clinched the silver medal in men's 65kg powerlifting competition at the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old lifted a best of 192kg to finish behind reigning Paralympic champion Zou Yi of China, who clinched gold with an effort of 216kg. Indonesia's Margono took home the bronze medal with 177kg.

Ashok opened with a successful 187kg lift before managing 192kg in his second attempt. He failed to lift 201kg in his final attempt.

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Para powerlifting is a bench press competition that tests upper body strength. It has only one discipline but the athletes compete in different weight categories.

The athletes competing in powerlifting have an impairment in their hips or legs.

Ashok, who hails from Gohana in Sonipat district, had contracted polio as a child.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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