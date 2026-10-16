Asian Para Games 2026: India Ready For Medal Charge In Aichi-Nagoya As Continental Showpiece Begins

India Ready For Medal Charge In Aichi-Nagoya | paralympicsindia_official/Instagram

India will look to continue its impressive rise in para-sports when the Asian Para Games 2026 gets underway in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24. With a contingent featuring Paralympic champions, world champions and emerging talents, the Indian team will aim to build on its historic performance at the previous edition and deliver another memorable campaign on the continental stage.

India enjoyed its most successful outing at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, winning a record 111 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze. The performance marked a major milestone for Indian para-sports, reflecting the country's growing strength across disciplines. The contingent will now aim to improve on that achievement while competing against some of Asia's finest para-athletes in Japan.

India Ready For Medal Charge In Aichi-Nagoya

Among India's leading medal prospects will be para-archer Sheetal Devi, whose achievements have made her one of the country's most prominent sporting talents. She will be joined by Harvinder Singh, the Paralympic champion in recurve archery. In para-athletics, Sumit Antil will be a key name to watch in the men's F64 javelin throw, while sprinter Preeti Pal and Deepthi Jeevanji will also look to make their mark on the track.

India's campaign will also feature established names in para-badminton and para-shooting. Pramod Bhagat and Suhas Yathiraj will bring valuable international experience to the badminton courts, while Paralympic champions Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will be among the prominent Indian shooters. Bhavina Patel, the Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist in para-table tennis, will also be aiming to contribute to India's medal tally.

With competition spread across multiple disciplines, India's success will depend on both its established champions and emerging athletes delivering consistent performances. As the Aichi-Nagoya Games begin, the Indian contingent will look to turn its preparation into podium finishes, surpass its previous medal tally and further strengthen India's position in Asian para-sports.