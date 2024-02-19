Asian Indoor Athletics Championships: Gulveer Singh Strikes Gold In Men's 3000 Meters Race

Gulveer Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Gulveer Singh fetched India's fourth gold medal in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships as he won the 3000m final race on the concluding day of competitions in Tehran, Iran. Gulveer clocked 8 minute 07.48 seconds to finish on top of podium in the non Olympic athletics event.

Read Also Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships: Jyothi Yarraji Clinches Gold And Registers National Record

Keneshbekov Nursultan (8:08.85) of Kyrgystan and Jalil Naseri (8:09.39) of Iran took the silver and bronze respectively. Earlier in the day, Ankita won a silver medal in women's 3000m race with a time of 9:26.22.

Reliance Foundation athlete Gulveer Singh wins 3000m gold in dominant display at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship



Reliance Foundation athlete Gulveer Singh won a gold medal in 3000m at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Tehran (Iran) with a timing of 8:07.48.… pic.twitter.com/SWH9pFWTLv — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) February 19, 2024

Ace shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and Harmilan Bains (1500m) had won a gold each on the first day of competitions on Saturday. Toor and Yarraji had smashed their own national records.

India ended the championships with four gold and one silver. The country had won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the last edition in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Gulveer Singh comes from an extremely humble background:

As far as Gulveer's background goes, he hails from Sirsa of Atrauli Tehsil in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and shot into fame by winning the 10000 meter race in the in the Federation Cup Athletics Championships, taking place in Ranchi.

Son of a farmer, the 25-year-old reportedly started running on the ridge of his farms in his village in Aligarh. Having come from such a humble background, his father Pappu Singh and mother Lakshmi Devi will take immense pride in their son gaining unprecedented heights.

(With inputs from PTI)